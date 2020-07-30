Religion of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Perez Chapel resumes service on August 2

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International

Perez Chapel has announced to its members that services will resume on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



A statement issued and signed by the Resident Pastor Dr. Selaise Agyinasare said the church will be having two services this Sunday and every other Sunday i.e 7:00am-8:30am and 9:00am-10:30am.



It added that ministries in the church will hold their services in their respective auditoriums.



It also assured members and the general public all safety protocols and guidelines put in place for churches to observe would be strictly adhered to.



