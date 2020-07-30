You are here: HomeSports2020 07 30Article 1022197

Religion of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Perez Chapel resumes service on August 2

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International


Perez Chapel has announced to its members that services will resume on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

A statement issued and signed by the Resident Pastor Dr. Selaise Agyinasare said the church will be having two services this Sunday and every other Sunday i.e 7:00am-8:30am and 9:00am-10:30am.

It added that ministries in the church will hold their services in their respective auditoriums.

It also assured members and the general public all safety protocols and guidelines put in place for churches to observe would be strictly adhered to.

Read full statement below



