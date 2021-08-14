Percious Boah starts training with Tunisian giants Esperance

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Satellites striker, Percious Boah has started training with his new club Espérance Sportive de Tunis.



The Ghana U-23 star looked really happy as he met his new teammates and trained with them for the first time.



This comes days after he signed a contract with Esperance, ending his association with Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.



Boah excelled at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in March as the Black Satellites lifted the trophy.



Esperance are believed to have scouted him during the tournament and wasted no time in getting him when Ghana football season concluded.



Boah scored four goals in 16 appearances for Dreams in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



He was recently included in the Ghana U23 team that played international friendlies against Japan and South Korea respectively in March.



