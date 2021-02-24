Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Unilever Ghana

Pepsodent Herbal launch: An ode to nature

Pepsodent Herbal

Unilever’s oral care brand over the weekend launched a new variant of Pepsodent – Pepsodent Herbal.



A one-of-a-kind event, it was held at the Legon Botanical Gardens as an ode to the natural composition of the new variant and the growing consumer preference for natural products.



With all COVID-19 protocols being observed, guests were hosted to a serene atmosphere and serenaded with a live music performance from a saxophonist.

The new Pepsodent Herbal is infused with green tea herbal extracts to provide consumers strong teeth, gums, and all-round cavity protection.



Pepsodent still remains the same trusted brand in Ghana’s oral care sector and the new Pepsodent Herbal with natural herbal formula ushers in an exciting period for the brand as it continues its mission to help improve people’s oral health.



Being the first to lay their hands on the new Pepsodent variant, guests could not hide their excitement when samples were shared. They gushed with admiration at the new package and showed their eagerness to introduce the new product to friends and family.



As they spoke to guests, representatives of Pepsodent Ghana assured consumers that they will love the great brushing experience they get from Pepsodent Herbal with its green tea flavor and distinctive mouth feel. Ghanaians were also urged to make brushing day and night a part of their daily lifestyle routine.



If ever there was a time to truly appreciate nature and a new product, it was at the launch of Pepsodent Herbal.



With all that is going on in the world, the chance to immerse oneself in the richness of the earth, to feel the breeze of the leaves from trees and to inhale the rich scent of nature is a dream only few experience and though it may sound like poetry, this is exactly what the new Pepsodent Herbal promises to every Ghanaian.



Its green tea herbal extracts release an inner heat to repair and protect gum tissue and give an all-round cooling sensation, equal to the inner sense of renewal, restoration and calm you feel when you are out in nature.











