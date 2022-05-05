Pep Guardiola is overrated - Social media users reacts to Real Madrid's Champions League miracle

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

City beat Madrid 4-3 at Etihad



Pep Guardiola commends Manchester City players



Real Madrid to meet Liverpool in final of Champions League



Football fans across the globe are slamming Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola for his side’s capitulation against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.



City exited the competition at the semi-final stage after Real Madrid mounted yet another remarkable comeback from Real Madrid.



City went into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu with their noses in front, having won the first leg by 4-3 at the Etihad.



A Riyad Mahrez goal on the 73rd minute appeared to have wrapped up things for Manchester City but Real roared back with two goals in two minutes to send the game to extra time.



Karim Benzema converted from the spot during extra to complete the comeback for Real Madrid who will now face Liverpool in the final game on May 29, 2022 in Paris, France.



Social media are criticizing Pep Guardiola for some decisions he made after City scored the first goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



They hold that the substitution of Real Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus affected City’s attacking abilities and gave Madrid the confidence.



Carlo Ancelloti, the manager of Real Madrid and his players are being commended for pulling off one of the biggest come backs in the history of the competition.



To the Madrid supporters, the victory showed the class and confidence of the players led by Rodrygo and Karim Benzema.



Read some comments below





Pep Guardiola is overrated. I’ll do better with this Manchester City team and all this money. — Don (@Opresii) May 4, 2022

Everyone else thinks Pep Guardiola was signed by Man City to win the Champions League except the owners who are probably going to give him a new deal. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 5, 2022

Your team been on trophy drought for years, sign one coach to win a trophy.????



1. Thomas Tuchel

2. Pep Guardiola

3. Carlo Ancelotti

4. Jurgen Klopp

5. Others pic.twitter.com/8G3chfZXPl — ko????︎i???????? (@kobiwaynejr) May 5, 2022

Pep Guardiola has spent more than €1 billion as Man City manager in just 5 years, only to fail in Europe once again.



Overrated manager ???? pic.twitter.com/KwKqeubeza — Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu (@Sheikh_Tophic) May 5, 2022

1.3 billion spent on transfers in 6 years, bottled CL 5 times. Pep guardiola, comfortably the most overrated coach of all time. pic.twitter.com/rK8bSNLwlC — Beef (@Alayonimiii) May 4, 2022

Pep Guardiola has still never won a Champions League without Lionel Messi. Overrated Manager Ever pic.twitter.com/UGrHbevHbL — JEFF TYMER ???????????????????????????????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) May 5, 2022

Back to business, Pep Guardiola is the most overrated coach in history of football. He spent more than €1billion in the last 10 years for Bayern Munich and Manchester City but he couldn't win the Champions League. — ＭＵＳＢＥＹ (@Mus6ey) May 4, 2022

#PepGuardiola is not the best manager if we are to be honest, he's just lucky he played the best ever Barcelona team that won him the CL. But now not even money can win him the CL. #ancelloti is best manager, Klopp is the best manager. Pep Guardiola is overrated. pic.twitter.com/B9gejsbb8j — Isaaxx (@Buthelezi1785) May 5, 2022

Pep Guardiola is highly overrated! — BASITO (@itzbasito) May 4, 2022

Someone said Pep Guardiola is overrated but I disagree because he's underperforming rather ???????? pic.twitter.com/qcqJe6LoMc — Apuuuutorr!???? (@therealopambour) May 4, 2022

DON CARLO ANCELLOTI ENTRENADOR DEL REAL MADRID MÁS CONOCIDO COMO EL INVENTOR DEL FUTBOL CHAMPAGNE pic.twitter.com/ZKXCnDcWqK — RafaFroste (@RafaFroste) May 4, 2022

Carlo Ancelloti the man made from AC Milan and you think he will bottle to PEP — Gbemileke (@landon_milan) May 4, 2022

I know some Madridista would have been crying when Ancelloti removed Kroos, Modric and Casemiro lol



Respect Don Carlo ✌???????? — Adeleke R. Bolanle ????????????????????????‍???? (@ButtyGhetto_) May 4, 2022

Ancelloti: Allow City to score first



Rodrygo : Sir, we are out then



Ancelloti: That's where Yaya Toure comes in pic.twitter.com/dbjafOiPJ2 — Panashe (@Panashe_00) May 5, 2022