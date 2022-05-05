You are here: HomeSports2022 05 05Article 1530611

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pep Guardiola is overrated - Social media users reacts to Real Madrid's Champions League miracle

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

City beat Madrid 4-3 at Etihad

Pep Guardiola commends Manchester City players

Real Madrid to meet Liverpool in final of Champions League

Football fans across the globe are slamming Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola for his side’s capitulation against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

City exited the competition at the semi-final stage after Real Madrid mounted yet another remarkable comeback from Real Madrid.

City went into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu with their noses in front, having won the first leg by 4-3 at the Etihad.

A Riyad Mahrez goal on the 73rd minute appeared to have wrapped up things for Manchester City but Real roared back with two goals in two minutes to send the game to extra time.

Karim Benzema converted from the spot during extra to complete the comeback for Real Madrid who will now face Liverpool in the final game on May 29, 2022 in Paris, France.

Social media are criticizing Pep Guardiola for some decisions he made after City scored the first goal on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

They hold that the substitution of Real Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus affected City’s attacking abilities and gave Madrid the confidence.

Carlo Ancelloti, the manager of Real Madrid and his players are being commended for pulling off one of the biggest come backs in the history of the competition.

To the Madrid supporters, the victory showed the class and confidence of the players led by Rodrygo and Karim Benzema.

