Pep Guardiola is no coach, it's all hype - Countryman Songo

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Songo chides Guardiola over UCL flop



Songo not impressed by Guardiola



Man City lose UCL semis to Real Madrid



Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo has described Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola as an overrated coach.



According to the controversial sports journalist, the media has created a lot of hype around the Spanish coach which has made him appear as a very good coach.



He explained that Guardiola is an ordinary coach who only has access to enough money to buy top class players at exorbitant prices.



He disclosed that Guardiola only bullies clubs in the Premier League but when he meets tough teams like Real Madrid he is unable to perform.



“You people are always joking. People bring money into the game and they just buy players. If he is even playing league matches, he buys players just to win league titles,” Songo said.



“The Champions League he won with Barcelona, he should thank Messi and the Ronaldinho era.



“Did you realize that when he got to Germany, we couldn’t win the Champions League? That is why the Germans don’t believe in him just like I do.







“You people are full of hype and he always wants to take advantage, that is why when he goes to the dressing room and look at him on the touchline he displays so many antics, now see what has happened to him,” he stated.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







