People who didn’t help us qualify for Olympics want to share in our success - Boxing Federation Prez

• The GBF Prez. is furious about gov't officials sharing in their glory



• The Federation did not get funds for their qualifiers



• Ghana won bronze in boxing at the Olympic Games



President of the Ghana Boxing Federation [GBF], Mr. George Lamptey has expressed misgivings at government officials seeking to share in their success after rejecting to help the team qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Earlier this year when the Black Bombers set out to Dakar, Senegal for the African Olympic Games qualifiers, they were denied funds for their trip and the Federation had to internally raise funds.



However, after being able to succeed at the Games winning Ghana’s only medal in 29 years, via Samuel Takyi’s bronze medal, the GBF boss appears livid about government authorities sharing in their success.



“A lot of things went into it but people are now taking the glory. When we were suffering going to Senegal, I will keep on saying, as at now the budget that I did, nobody came to our aid,” Mr. George Lamptey said.



The GBF president who was speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb added, “During the qualification, it was the National Sports Authority Director who came to our aid. Now glory has come and people are taking our success to be their own.”



The GBF is not the only federation that has been denied funds in the past, more recently Ghana’s contingent for the Paralympic Games had to fall on the Ghana Football Association to supply them with kits for a tournament.



