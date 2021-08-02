People took it as a joke when we promised Ghana a medal - Coach of Samuel Takyi

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coach Ofori Asare, the coach for Ghana’s amateur boxers representing the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, has disclosed that people doubted they were going to win any medal, but they have proved their critics wrong.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports, the coach said they went into the Olympics with the hope of making history, and that is exactly what they have achieved.



The coach was reacting to the qualification of Samuel Takyi to the semi-finals, which makes a candidate for a bronze irrespective of the outcome of the bout.



He is expected to take on American Duke Ragan in the semi-final fight on Tuesday, August 3.



It is Ghana’s first Olympic medal since the Black Meteors won bronze at the 1992 games in Barcelona.



Coach Ofori Asare said they told Ghanaians they were not coming into the Olympics to joke but to make a difference, and that is what is happening now.



"I had said that we are going to make history. People took it as a joke, and we have proven it. The message is we thank all those who prayed for us, those who believed in us and supported us. The battle is not over, we are still working, and we want to change the colour of the medal to gold. It is not going to be easy, but nothing is impossible,” he added.



He added that what they need now is support from Ghanaians.