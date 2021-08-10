People advised me not to join Hearts of Oak – Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has disclosed that he was advised not to join the club after leaving Medeama SC.



The 35-year-old surprisingly resigned from his post as the head coach of Medeama bringing to an end his three-year spell before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Boadu upon his resignation at Medeama was later appointed as coach of Accra Hearts of Oak to replace Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



Despite joining the club in the latter part of the season, he was able to lead the rainbow boys to Ghana Premier League glory for the first time in 11-years.



He also won the MTN FA Cup trophy after beating Ashantigold 8-7 on penalties on Sunday and automatically declared the Super Cup champions per the Ghana Football Association regulations.



The rainbow boys will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition.



In an interview with Pure FM, Samuel Boadu revealed that he was advised by some people from joining the Phobians but decided to take a risk.



“People advised me against moving to Hearts of Oak but I like risks,” he said.



