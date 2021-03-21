Pentecostal Ministry International sets March 26 to 28 for this year's Easter Rally

Religion of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: JAPHET 1 TV, Contributor

The Pentecostal Ministry International, Akatsi assembly is inviting Christians and people of goodwill everywhere to join them in celebrating this year's Easter Rally.



"We call on all people – young and old, women and men, differently abled, people of different faiths to join us in their numbers At Tefle Kpotame In the Volta Region of Ghana to be Heal and celebrate to the glory of God," they said.



The Pentecostal Ministry International sets 26th to 28th of March, 2021 to hold this year's Easter Rally on the theme, "Christ Resurrection Our Hope of Glory" John 11:25.



In a letter signed by the Akatsi District Apostle, Apostle Cephas Weto, urged the general Public and the entire membership of the Church to attend this year's Easter Rally in their numbers.



There would be fundraising on Sunday 28h March, 2021, the invitation letter stated.