Penalty awarded Asante Kotoko was too soft per the replay - Thomas Nunoo

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Retired referee, Thomas Nunoo says the penalty awarded to Asante Kotoko against Berekum Chelsea in their MTN FA Cup quarterfinal was not legitimate per the video provided.



The referee awarded a penalty to Asante Kotoko after Sarfo Taylor was hurled to the ground by a Berekum Chelsea defender.



Replays after the game showed that Sarfo Taylor fell without a maximum push from the defender thus the penalty should not have been awarded.



Thomas Nunoo, a technical person for Happy FM’s ‘Respect the Referee’ campaign, told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on 'Happy Sports' that the positioning of the referee could have helped in his judgement to award the penalty.



“It looked like a pushing situation but we have to look at the angles of the referee. From the video that I saw it wasn’t too clear.”



“From the position of the referee, we don’t also know what he saw. From the video provided if we say it was a soft call then we can all agree. But from the video, it was a soft call.



“We didn’t view from the referee’s angle or view maybe they saw something we didn’t,” he added.