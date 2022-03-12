Pay critical attention to business aspect of football – Mawuko Afadzini

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

President of Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu speaking on GTV Sports+ program #SavingOurPassion on 3rd March 2022 said there is always some sort of an end to the passion in football.



Therefore, there is the need to pay attention to the business aspect, hence there is the need to ensure equilibrium to have success.



“Passion is important, we are into sports primarily because of passion, but we are into business to ensure that there are good returns”, he said.



Mr. Afadzinu added that to get sponsorship, clubs should demonstrate clearly and create opportunities for possible sponsors and the benefits they can measure up to because sponsorship is a direct business transaction and investors look out for measurable and quantifiable gains when investing their money.