Paul Pogba is a 'whole package of a midfielder' - Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has hailed the quality of Paul Pogba.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian shared the same dressing room with the French star before departing in January 2021 to join German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.



The enterprising right-back is currently in Ghana for holidays after a long season with Bayer Leverkusen.



He arrived in Ghana for the first time in 16 years, having spent most of his life in Europe.



Speaking to Happy FM, Fosu Mensah revealed his former teammate has a whole package of a midfielder.



Asked about how good Pogba is, he said, “He is very good both feet, technically good but is also very strong so he has a whole package of a midfielder”



“He is quick, good stamina and a very strong player” he added.