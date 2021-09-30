You are here: HomeSports2021 09 30Article 1369084

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Disclaimer

Source: kichgh.com

Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Young Wise

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Accra Young Wise Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Accra Young Wise

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United announce another signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Hunters have added up to their squad with the capturing of attacking midfielder Paul Kwei Jnr from Accra Young Wise on a three-year deal after fruitful negotiations.

The player was splendid Young Wise in the just-ended national first division scoring three goals with eight assists coupled with 3 Man Of The Match awards.

Paul Kwei Jnr becomes Bechem United's fifth signing in the ongoing transfer window and looking to establish a fearsome side before the new season commences.