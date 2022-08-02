Paul Kofi Yesu raises alleged breaches in the organization of HAG election

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An aspirant in the upcoming Handball Association of Ghana national election, Paul Kofi Yesu Dadzie, has raised concerns over the organization of the elections.



The aspirant who seeks to contest the presidential race has raised some pertinent issues with regard to the conduct of the upcoming election of national executives.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he stated that he has petitioned the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports as well as SWAG and HAG to deal with the issues he has raised.



According to him, since the election was announced, the guidelines have not been adhered to.



He alleged that one Charles Amofa is impeding the processes for the election of national executives.



He said there has not been an Annual General Meeting as the constitution mandates.



He also raised issues with the electoral college saying these things are in clear violation of the guidelines provided under the International Handball Federation Constitution and the African Handball Conference Constitution.



The HAG elections have been fixed for Saturday, 13th August 2022 at the AMA office.