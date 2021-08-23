Paul Ayongo nets consolation goal for Academico in defeat to CD Mafra

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international Paul Ayongo netted a consolation goal for Academico Viseu on Sunday evening when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Clube Desportivo Mafra in the Portuguese second-tier league.



The attacker has been in fine form in front of goal since the new season commenced and deservedly earned a starting role today when his team played as a guest to the matchday opponent.



Unfortunately for his team, things did not go according to plan, with the home team appearing the stronger side.



On the matchday, goals from Pedrinho, Rodrigo Martins, and Stevy Okitoksndjo handed Clube Desportivo Mafra the big win while Ghana’s Paul Ayongo pulled one back for the losing team.



Courtesy of his goal, Paul Ayongo has now scored in three games consecutively.