Paul Ayongo bags a brace for Académico de Viseu in opening day victory

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Paul Ayongo's second-half brace was enough as Académico de Viseu came from behind to snatch victory on the opening day of the Liga Pro in Portugal.



Ayongo scored twice in the space of six minutes as Académico de Viseu defeated Casa Pia on Saturday afternoon at the Estadio de Fontelo.



Joao Vieira gave the visitors the lead at the stroke of halftime.



But an incredible second-half performance saw Ayongo pull level on 70 minutes.



Six minutes later, the winger added the second to seal victory on matchday one for the hosts.



It's his first two goals of the campaign and will be hoping to score more as Académico de Viseu eye promotion to the topflight.



The 24-year-old Ghana was also named Man of the Match following his impressive display.



He joined the Portuguese outfit from Pacos Ferreira in December 2020. His contract with the club ends in June 2022.