Patrisse Cullors: Black Lives Matter co-founder don resigns

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Black Lives Matter's co-founder say she dey resign from di foundation, but no be because of wetin she call right-wing attempt to discredit her.



Patrisse Cullors say Friday go be her last day for di foundation, wey she don lead for nearly six years.



Di 37-year-old activist finances come under scrutiny last month after report comot say she own four houses.



Black Lives Matter start as hashtag for 2013 and don since become global movement.



Ms Cullors say she go step down from di Black Lives Matter Global Network to focus on her forthcoming second book, An Abolitionist's Handbook, and TV development deal with Warner Bros wey go highlight black stories.



