‘Patrick Vieira has been supportive’ – Jordan Ayew after ending goal drought

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has expressed gratitude to his Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira for his support as he ended the goal drought at the club.



The 30-year-old scored his first goal in 43 games in midweek when Crystal Palace played a 2-2 draw with Southampton on home turf.



His last goal for Palace was in November 2020 when his outfit defeated Leeds United 4-1.



According to Jordan, the French and Arsenal legend has never stopped encouraging him and has thanked him for his support in times of difficulty.



“It’s a relief, I think,” said Ayew on ending his goal drought. “I knew it would come at some point because I’ve been working hard for [a long] time.



“I was happy for myself personally for my confidence, it is important for my family, friends, people who have been supportive and especially the supportive manager.



“Since the first day the manager came in he told me he has big faith in me and I should keep on working hard and it will come. It may take longer but at some point, it will pay off and today it paid off.”