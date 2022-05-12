Patrick Twumasi scores for Maccabi Netanya

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi continued his fine form for his Israeli side Maccabi Netanya in the elite division on Tuesday evening.



The 28 year old Ghanaian opened the floodgates in his side's 3-0 win over Bnei Sakhnin on the stroke of half time.



There were two more goals for the host from Boris Enow in the 66th minute before the third one in added time by Amir Berkovits.



Twumasi with his latest goal has now scored seven goals for his side in the Israeli Premier League and has now scored three goals in his last three matches.



Having joined the Israeli side on a free transfer from Hannover 96, the former Astana player has been a revelation in Israel after failing in Germany.



He has been capped twice by Ghana and has in the past played for Hannover 96, Kazakstan club FC Astana as well as Gaziantep in Turkey.