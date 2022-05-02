You are here: HomeSports2022 05 02Article 1528328

Patrick Twumasi bags brace in Maccabi Netanya home victory against Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Former Black Stars forward Patrick Twumasi bagged a brace when Maccabi Netanya saw off Hapoel Be'er Sheva in a massive victory in the Israeli Liga ha'Al on Sunday.

Twumasi scored both goals in the second half with Netanya claiming a convincing 3-0 win at the Netanya Stadium against Be'er Sheva.

The first half of the match was so tight that both teams failed to register a single shot on target with the visitors slightly on top in possession.

The Ghanaian broke the game's duck seven minutes after the break after connecting a pass from Shay Konstantini.

Twumasi doubled the advantage for Netanya with a nice finish in the 83rd minute after he was set up by substitute Aviv Avraham.

Ivorian midfielder Parfait Guiagon sealed the victory for Netanya with a goal in stoppage time to ensure they beat the second placed team in the Championship group play-off.

The 27-year-old forward joined Netanya in February this year from German side Hannover 96 and has since been instrumental for club.

Twumasi has scored 6 goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances for Netanya in the Israeli top-flight since he joined.

