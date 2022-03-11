Patrick Razak keeps yielding positive results for us – Boadu

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: GNA

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has stated that he is impressed with the way Patrick Razak keeps yielding positive results for his side in their quest to defend the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.



The 27-year-old right-winger, after recovering from an injury, came back stronger to get the winning goal for Accra Hearts of Oak last Friday as they defeated rivals Asante Kotoko to win the President’s Cup and also got a penalty for his side in yesterday’s game against West African Football Academy (WAFA).



Coach Boadu revealed why the winger was not in the first 11 of Hearts of Oak even though he had proven himself after his return and applauded the player for his contribution to the team.



“Every good team must have a good bench, you can’t start with all your best players, and you have to get a replacement in order for you not to be found wanting when the time comes.”



“We would urge Patrick Razak to improve more, he is doing very well, and I like the way he keeps on yielding positive results to the team, Razak has just recovered from an injury and it’s barely two weeks now so playing full time would be difficult for now.”



Patrick Razak would be looking forward to once again making an impact as the team travels to Domaa to play Aduana Stars on Sunday.