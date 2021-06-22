Patrick Nyarko hired as Chicago Fire's U19 assistant coach

Sports News of

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ex-Ghana striker Patrick Nyarko has been appointed assistant coach for Chicago Fire's U19 team, the MLS club announced on Monday.



Nyarko will deputized for Academy U-19 team as head coach. Ludovic Taillandier.



His role includes helping to guide the team that serves as the final stepping stone from the Academy to the Chicago Fire first team.



Nyarko will assist with developing the Academy's U-19 players through the club's game model and playing philosophies.



“We are very happy to welcome Patrick back to the Chicago Fire,” said Chicago Fire FC Academy Technical Director Cedric Cattenoy.



''Patrick brings a wealth of experience as a player at the highest level and a connection to the Club’s past, which will be extremely valuable for our Academy players. When he walked back into the training facility, you could see everyone was smiling and happy to see him, which shows you that he was a good player, but he is an even better person who embodies the Club’s values.''