General News of Thursday, 26 June 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Admit Mor Day Students - Urges Minister

Suhum (E/R), June 25, - Ms. Patience Adow, Eastern Regional Minister, has asked heads of second cycle institutions to enforce the policy of admitting more day students. This, she said, would enable more children to benefit from second cycle education. Ms Adow made the call when she addressed the graduation day ceremony of the Suhum Women's Training Institute at the weekend. She expressed concern about the high drop-out rate of girls from schools, saying a more aggressive educational drive for the girl-child is being pursued to arrest the trend. Ms Adow announced that the government has instituted credit schemes for small-scale enterprises through the business assistance fund, and urged the graduates to avail themselves of the opportunity.





