Patrice Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams in England

Arsenal fans on social media are currently being trolled on social media after Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, described them as babies amongst the big teams in the English Premier League.



Patrice Evra, the French international who is considered one of the greatest left-backs to have played in England labelled Arsenal as babies while speaking about the teams he enjoyed playing against in the English Premier League.



Evra in an interview with GH ONE TV stated that winning against Arsenal was like playing with babies, against Liverpool was like facing your enemy while beating Manchester City was more like silencing your noisy neighbours.



However, he added that the only tougher opponent for him was Chelsea because beating the Blues always made them feel like they can win the league.



"I enjoyed playing against all of them but I had this simple philosophy, When you play against Arsenal you play with your babies, when you play against Manchester City, you win against your noisy neighbors."



"When you play against Liverpool, you win against your enemy but if you beat Chelsea, it means you are going to win the league. Because Chelsea was the most similar team to United at the time because they were like men."



"Henry is my brother but Arsenal didn't have that tough mentality and I remember in one of the games against them, one of their players asked for my jersey after just 35 minutes in the game and I was very surprised," Patrice Evra added.



The comments didn't go down well with many Arsenal fans on social media who have gone at him as rival fans especially those from Chelsea keep mocking them.



Here are some of the reactions directed at Evra below.





?? Be serious. You had physical men yes and what did you do with them? 1 UCL? When you watch the UCL games don’t you see a lot of your so called big England teams are just riding on a hype train? — Kay Sweet (@Kay_Sweet12) September 17, 2022

Evra paaaa???? — fƐmi (@BON5U) September 16, 2022

Isokuso too much for him mouth — OG Richie (@bolabardo) September 17, 2022

@bolabardo see this enu ja waya! — Ralph Billz☆☆☆ (@RalphBillz) September 17, 2022

You win Against Chelsea, you win the league!

Big team Chelsea ???????????????? — NUNGUA JOEY B???????????????????????? (@nunguajoey) September 16, 2022

Only Ghanian rival fans will be shocked about what he said about Chelsea ????..... This is common knowledge but they don't want to acknowledge — Uncle Ruckus???? (@CuriousFelloww) September 17, 2022

I don't find your “Arsenal are like babies” comment rebarbative because you have even mocked us with comments like “the crisis club,” “the 11 children” and “the training centre” in your interviews because we were starve of trophies. — pupils' teacher (@pupils_teacher) September 17, 2022

This is not his first time... it's normal speaking ill of your rival. Comedy — JudeFocus (@focusd_praise1) September 17, 2022

He knows Essien played Chelsea and a lot of Ghanaians are Chelsea fans — Bra Fii (@BraFiiii) September 17, 2022

It’s painful but he’s absolutely right of tbe Arsenal teams he played against. — John Dorney (@JohnDorney6) September 17, 2022

Arsenals are like babies ampa???????????????? — superman (@uncle_bongo) September 16, 2022

He said it right bro! — Gee SarkCess (SirBenjY_Debarber) (@IamBenjyLA) September 17, 2022

He says “my philosophy”

You can disagree with him with yours ???????? — Gerald (@As3wabodam) September 17, 2022