Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrice Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams in England

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra play videoManchester United legend, Patrice Evra

Arsenal fans on social media are currently being trolled on social media after Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, described them as babies amongst the big teams in the English Premier League.

Patrice Evra, the French international who is considered one of the greatest left-backs to have played in England labelled Arsenal as babies while speaking about the teams he enjoyed playing against in the English Premier League.

Evra in an interview with GH ONE TV stated that winning against Arsenal was like playing with babies, against Liverpool was like facing your enemy while beating Manchester City was more like silencing your noisy neighbours.

However, he added that the only tougher opponent for him was Chelsea because beating the Blues always made them feel like they can win the league.

"I enjoyed playing against all of them but I had this simple philosophy, When you play against Arsenal you play with your babies, when you play against Manchester City, you win against your noisy neighbors."

"When you play against Liverpool, you win against your enemy but if you beat Chelsea, it means you are going to win the league. Because Chelsea was the most similar team to United at the time because they were like men."

"Henry is my brother but Arsenal didn't have that tough mentality and I remember in one of the games against them, one of their players asked for my jersey after just 35 minutes in the game and I was very surprised," Patrice Evra added.

The comments didn't go down well with many Arsenal fans on social media who have gone at him as rival fans especially those from Chelsea keep mocking them.

