Patric Pfeiffer squanders crucial penalty as Darmstadt are kicked out of Pokal Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

German-born Ghanaian defender missed a crucial penalty that ended Darmstadt’s campaign in the 2021/22 German Pokal Cup on Friday.



The former Hamburg SV defender was introduced in the 91st minute of extra-time to shore up the defensive lines for the travelers.



Luca Pfeiffer scored in the 80th minute to ensure the regulation time ended 1-1 and headed for extra-time and the introduction of the Ghanaian helped tightened the defence into the extra-time.



Meanwhile, his Ghanaian compatriot Braydon Manu who was also introduced in the 106th minute of extra-time scored in the shootouts.