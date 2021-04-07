Patience Traleh wins brand new truck in Labianca’s Easter bonanza

Press Releases of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Labianca Frozen Food

Labianca Company has as part of its support for small-scale businesses awarded a brand-new truck to a trader by the name Patience Traleh.



Patience Traleh was handed the car after emerging as La Bianca’s most dedicated customer in their special Easter bonanza.



Speaking during the presentation, the Managing Director of Labianca Frozen Foods, Etse Gadegbeku explained that the gesture forms part of their decision to develop small-scale businesses.



He noted that the company has in place several rewards and intervention for customers and communities.



”We want to support the growing businesses and not the already established ones. They have what they need. It is the startups that we need to push hence this award,” he told the press.



”Last year, we helped a polyclinic in Tema so this year we will take it to Ashaiman. We also look forward to helping prisons, and schools here in Tema,” he revealed.



Madam Traleh who appeared shocked by the gesture, expressed gratitude to Labianca for their support.



She promised to patronize Labiance products and urged Ghanaians to do the same.



"When they called us to come here, we were not anticipating this. We are very grateful for this. The CEO is very down-to-earth, the employees are also good. I've never regretted buying from Labianca,” she said.