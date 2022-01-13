Pastors and fetish priest don't even have trust in the Black Stars - Nicolas Omane Acheampong

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong believes that pastors and fetish priests have lost trust in the current Black Stars team’s ability to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars are participating in the ongoing 2021 AFCON where they lost their opening match to Morocco by 1-0.



The national team has been tasked by president Akufo-Addo to win the trophy which has eluded the country for 40-years.



But according to Omane Acheampong, it will be difficult for any religious leader to give any prophecy and prediction that the Black Stars will win the trophy.



“If you observe Ghana’s style of play is there any pastor or fetish priest who has hope that the Black Stars can be able to win this trophy?” the musician asked during an interview on Angel FM.



He added, “It’s not only the payers who are the problem but the leaders who can’t speak the truth.”



Omane Acheampong noted that the country has to revert to building the national team around local players in order to win their 5th AFCON title.



“The 4 times Ghana won this tournament, ask yourself how many [foreign] professional players featured in the team. They are always like there is this player in Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia and Serbia so the players we have in the local league are they not players,” he stated.



Ghana’s next game at the AFCON is against Gabon who also won their first game.



