Religion of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Pastor David Owudo urges Christians to remain focused in life

Pastor David Kweku Owudo, the District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost

Pastor David Kweku Owudo, the District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost, Nyamenlekwagyina District in Ellembelle District of the Western Region has called on Christians to remain focused in life.



He urged them to be guarded against worldly machinations which may distract them from the word of God.



Delivering his sermon, Pastor David Kweku Owudo explained that there are four categories of Christians with either no focus, blur focus, distracted focus and others with the right focus in their Christian life.



He stated that: "some people were in the Church who don't have any vision or focus in their lives: they have not decided to plan something they want to do as Christians but follow blindly. When fornicators are going they also go, when those who know Jesus Christ are going they also go and these same people when there is a church service they will go, these people have lost focus, they don't have any direction".



Pastor David Kweku Owudo made this call at the Central Assembly of the Church at Nzema Aiyinasi on Sunday, December 27, 2020, to climax a four-day Christmas Convention.



The church also said it will not relent in its sacred mission to win more souls for Christ.



The theme for this year's Christmas Convention was "Fear not, I bring you good news of great joy" and it was taken from the book of Luke 2:10.



As part of activities marking the celebration, the church embarked on evangelism to preach the word of God to win souls and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.