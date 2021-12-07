Partey struggles in Arsenal defeat against Everton

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Thomas Partey delivered an uninspiring performance as Arsenal suffered a second straight defeat in the Premier League as they lost 2-1 at Everton on Monday.



The Ghanaian (6.5) was among the lowly rated Arsenal players by Sofascore.com after failing to dominate the midfield at Goodison Park.



Earlier in the game, he attempted to score from a long-range but his powerful shot flew well over the bar.



He committed more fouls (3) and lost more duels (9) than any other Arsenal player on the night. Meanwhile, he managed to achieve 86% accurate passes with 94 touches.



Demarai Gray’s superb injury-time strike earned Everton a first win in nine games. Richarlison had brought Everton level with 10 minutes of normal time remaining after Martin Odegaard scored the game’s opener in the first half.



Partey in a recent interview was brutally honest about himself, saying his Arsenal performances to date are only worthy of a four out of 10 rating.



He has made more than 40 appearances for the Gunners since signing from Atletico Madrid 14 months ago but has struggled to become a midfield “boss” in a side that has matched him for inconsistency.



“Personally, I would say five or six [out of 10] but with the marks of the people outside, I’d give myself a four, because there are moments in the game where I can be really hurting the other team but there are also moments, because I’m not yet adapted to the Premier League, where maybe I allow myself to lose focus and that’s when everything goes down,” Partey said on Sky Sports.



He added: “From the start [of the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this.



“At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end, I will get the results.”