Partey still disappointed about Ghana’s World Cup exit - Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has disclosed that midfielder Thomas Partey is still disappointed about Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Thomas Partey played all three games for Ghana as the Black Stars exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages.



According to the Arsenal coach, the Ghanaian is still recovering from the Black Stars unfortunate exit from the World Cup.



Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-1 win over AC Milan, Mikel Arteta said, “he[Thomas Partey]played a lot [at the World Cup]and obviously he was disappointed at the way that he had to leave, but it happens to every nation when they go out, and it takes a few days to reset and start to focus on the team.”



Partey has returned to the North London club after Ghana’s World Cup exit. The player was in action for the Gunners in their win over AC Milan.



The 27-year-old played 45 minutes of action in the friendly match.



JNA/DO



