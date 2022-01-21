You are here: HomeSports2022 01 21Article 1450285

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partey's red card excites Ghanaians on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Partey sees red against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta speaks on Partey's red card

Partey speaks on AFCON exit

Barely 48-hours after participating in Ghana’s dismal record at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Thomas Partey was on the pitch for Arsenal.

The deputy Black Stars captain who came under scrutiny for his poor showing in Cameroon showed great commitment to Arsenal as he featured for the club barely six hours after touching down in England from Cameroon.

Partey’s spell in the Carabao Cup match against Liverpool was however short-lived as he suffered a red card after coming on in the 74th minute.

The midfielder received his first booking in the minute before receiving the matching order in the 90th minute.

Partey’s dramatic misfortune was however celebrated by some Ghanaians on social media who were not happy with his dedication to the Black Stars.

Ghanaians on social media reacted happily to the performance of Partey in the game that ended 2-0 in favor of Liverpool.

The card means Partey will miss Arsenal’s match against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, January, 23, 2021.

Read some of the tweets below























Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment