Partey's red card excites Ghanaians on social media

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Barely 48-hours after participating in Ghana’s dismal record at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Thomas Partey was on the pitch for Arsenal.



The deputy Black Stars captain who came under scrutiny for his poor showing in Cameroon showed great commitment to Arsenal as he featured for the club barely six hours after touching down in England from Cameroon.



Partey’s spell in the Carabao Cup match against Liverpool was however short-lived as he suffered a red card after coming on in the 74th minute.



The midfielder received his first booking in the minute before receiving the matching order in the 90th minute.



Partey’s dramatic misfortune was however celebrated by some Ghanaians on social media who were not happy with his dedication to the Black Stars.



Ghanaians on social media reacted happily to the performance of Partey in the game that ended 2-0 in favor of Liverpool.



The card means Partey will miss Arsenal’s match against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, January, 23, 2021.



Read some of the tweets below





Thomas Partey is the first player to lose 2 matches with 2 different teams on 2 different continents in 2 days???????????????????????????????????????????? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 20, 2022

Thomas Partey's commitment to Arsenal is admirable — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 20, 2022

This pain is proudly sponsored by Jota and my very own Partey, my dearest Thomas Partey. pic.twitter.com/kfLy8T5b9D — Ramsdale (@KristinaRosella) January 21, 2022

Thomas Partey’s apology essay! pic.twitter.com/khw0TAnf4t — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) January 21, 2022

Thomas Partey left Arsenal and came back in time before they had played any game. On his first day back he receives a red card after coming in as a substitute ????. Bwana this must be the Ghanian ancestors punishing him! — Kijana ya TUK ???????? (@comradefyat) January 21, 2022

Thomas Partey apologizes to Arsenal fans after his red card last night against Liverpool.



One phrase in there that’s says he’s not happy about the AFCON too. Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/Tt7G1Sm6ss — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) January 21, 2022

Arsenal sent a private jet to Cameroon to bring Thomas Partey so he can get a red card???????????? pic.twitter.com/yYOpM6Ewt9 — Afraha Icon.™ (@AfrahaIcon) January 21, 2022

Thomas Partey run all the way from Cameroon to London just because of a Red Card????????? — Da Don (@Opresii) January 20, 2022

Thomas Partey



Tuesday - Out of Afcon with Ghana



Thursday - Out of Carabao Cup with Arsenal



LOL… — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 20, 2022

Thomas Partey got knocked out of AFCON 2 days ago and took a flight home early to get knocked out of the League Cup with Arsenal and get a red card ???????????? — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 20, 2022