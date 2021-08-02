You are here: HomeSports2021 08 02Article 1322377

Partey's new Arsenal injury against Chelsea sparks reactions across Africa

Arsenal fans have been left reeling after Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey walked off the pitch injured in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea.

With a fine start to the game at Emirates Stadium, the 28-year-old's day ended in disappointment as he suffered what looked like an ankle injury following a challenge from Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

He was promptly replaced by Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, amid fears of missing the opening Premier League fixture against Brentford in two weeks' time.

It is another disappointing episode for the Ghanaian, whose first season at Arsenal, following a big move from Atletico Madrid last summer, was marred by injuries.

