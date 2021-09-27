Partey rubbishes claims of 'heated argument' with Arsenal teammate Lacazette

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has said claims that he was involved in a 'heated discussion' with Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette are wide off the mark, insisting that such an incident 'will never happen.'



In a direct reply to Ghanasoccernet, Partey denied the reports in the English media that the bust-up occurred during the Gunners' victory over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.



According to Arsenal journalist Chris Wheatley, he caught the pair in an explosive chat at half-time, which was widely reported in the English media



Chris Wheatley said on his YouTube channel: "When the players were actually going into the tunnel, I noticed a fairly heated discussion between Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey.



"It looked like Lacazette was maybe a little bit frustrated; perhaps he was isolated upfront.



"Of course, he did score from the penalty spot, but I don't think it was the best performance from Lacazette against Wimbledon. And clearly, there was a talk on the stroke of half-time between the two players.



"I'm not quite sure what it was about, but Lacazette was fairly animated in terms of throwing his hands up in the air, shrugging his shoulders."



But the player took to social media when Ghanasoccernet reported the claim by the Arsenal journalist insisting that the claim is false.



"Delete this please. Is not true and will never happen," Partey said on Ghanasoccernet.com's Twitter handle.



