Partey ranked as best Ghanaian player in the English Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Thomas Partey has been ranked as the best Ghanaian player in the English Premier league presently, by ace Sports Commentator Peter Drury.



Partey, has had a mixed debut season with Arsenal following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid last summer.



The Black Stars midfielder has had his settling to life at the Gunners affected by a couple of injuries and the overall predicament of the club.



Arsenal is on a rebuilding path under manager Mikel Arteta with plans not going as expected. They endured a trophyless campaign and also failed to qualify for any of the European club competitions after placing 8th.



However, Peter Drury in an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM has described Partey as a top-level player who when he is finally rid of the troubling injuries at Arsenal will come good.



“We were really excited when he came to our league. It's been unfortunate for him that he’s joined Arsenal in what has been a transitional year. And also it’s unfortunate for him that from time to time he’s suffered injuries that have prevented him from really getting momentum within the team."



“I’ve watched him play for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and I’ve watched him play for Arsenal, there’s no escaping the fact that this guy is a top-quality international class,” Drury added.



“I have a feeling that if he gets a run without injuries and Arsenal start to gather some momentum, and I suspect they might in the next year or so and I suspect Thomas Partey is going to play a big part in that."



Peter Drury went further to praise the Ghanaian for his ball-playing attributes and ranked him as the best Ghanaian currently in the English top flight.



“He’s such a forceful player, he’s a terrific athlete. He plays on the edge of his own penalty area, he plays on the edge of the opposition penalty area and he’s a tackler, a ball winner and also a great ball user,” he said.



“Of all the Ghanaians in our country at the moment, I would say he is number one,” Peter Drury concluded.