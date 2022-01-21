Partey named on Arsenal bench in Liverpool defeat after AFCON return

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The midfielder is one of the 27 players Ghana travelled to Cameroon with to compete in this year’s continental showpiece.



Unfortunately, his quality could not do the magic for the Black Stars with the team failing to win a single game in Group C.



After last Tuesday’s defeat to Comoros, Thomas Partey immediately travelled back to London, England to link up with his Arsenal teammates.



On Thursday, the player who is believed to be stressed from the AFCON was named in the Arsenal squad (on the bench) to take on Liverpool in the EFL.



The Gunners drew goalless with the Reds in the first leg meeting and were hoping for a win to advance to the next stage of the domestic cup competition.



Arsenal lost b two goals to nil.