Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

There has been a major contradiction from the camp of Arsenal as a statement from coach Mikel Arteta goes contrary to that of Ghana international Thomas Partey after win against Watford last weekend.



The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners this campaign scoring one goal in 20 Premier League games.



He was in action when Arsenal defeated Watford 3-2 last wekend.



Goals from Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were enough for Arteta's men to beat relegation-threatened opponent, but Cucho Hernandez and Moussa Sissoko grabbed the consolation goal for the side.



Despite the win, Arteta was left frustrated as he believes the side lacked control of the game.



"A lot of positive things in our general play, the chances we created, we scored some great goals, but we didn’t have total control of the game and I’m not happy with that," Arteta told Arsenal media after the victory.



“Once we scored the third one I think we should have played a completely different game. We didn’t manage to take control of the game to play the right passes in the right areas.



“We were rushed, we were broken [against], we were in transition moments where we didn’t finish the actions, we had transition moments against us and that creates physically a very demanding game, which you could see in some players."



But the Ghanaian midfielder who was pleased with the team’s performance thinks otherwise.



"We knew coming here it was not going to be easy. We tried to do our best and we tried to control the game," he said.



"At the end, we were able to score three goals. It's difficult here so we had to manage [the game] and try our best to get the three points. In the end that is what we did."