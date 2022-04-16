Partey cries and Nketiah laments: Arsenal fans bemoan Premier League loss to Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: goal.com

Partey is likely to be out for the rest of the season

Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Southampton on Saturday got a lot of African fans talking after the club missed an opportunity to boost their chances of finishing the season among the top four.



After fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, The Gunners, tied on points with fifth-spotted Manchester United and three points behind Spurs, stand a chance of making an entry into the top four.



It was, however, not to be for Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend, as they were undone by Jan Bednarek’s 44th-minute strike in the matchday 33 fixture away at St. Mary’s Stadium.



On the day, Arsenal were without Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey who is out injured and faces uncertainty in his bid to recover in time to help the club’s quest for a top-four finish.



For some fans, the former Atletico Madrid man’s absence makes such a difference.



Leading the attack for The Gunners was England youth striker Edward Nketiah, who has recently been rumoured to be considering a switch of international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The forward didn't enhance in reputation against The Saints.



Do you think Arsenal stand a chance of finishing among the top four?



How do you think they will fare without Partey?



And do you think Nketiah has what it takes to power the side to a Champions League place?



Manchester United mood after Arsenal and Spurs both lose: pic.twitter.com/QtrkvAeWSu — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2022

Being an Arsenal fan is pure pain — ksi (@KSI) April 16, 2022

Rival fans trying to trigger me, an Arsenal fan. pic.twitter.com/ErkB26uiQs — WelBeast (@WelBeast) April 16, 2022

Arsenal's first-choice XI is good but beyond that, there just isn't the experience and quality. That's all it is. https://t.co/IV6Wb3sfdB — Mark White (@markwhlte) April 16, 2022

Remember when people were telling us Xhaka is our most important player in the team ????????????.



The last time Xhaka got injured, Partey and Lokonga went on 10games unbeaten run. I dare Xhaka to do the same. — Henry (@_AfcHenry) April 16, 2022

Thomas Partey. How can one player be so important?



The glue that kept the team together. pic.twitter.com/rUDdPwGQjs — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) April 16, 2022

Nketiah has already done more in 30 minutes than Lacazette has for weeks.



Although that's not saying much in truth. — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) April 16, 2022

Nketiah's physicality and ability to quickly cover ground to get up the pitch in Lacazette's absence is refreshing. — EBL (@EBL2017) April 16, 2022

Common knowledge but how on earth did Arteta and Edu came to the conclusion that Lacazette and Nketiah were good enough to take us to Top 4? Both are leaving on a free this summer as well. Insane. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 16, 2022