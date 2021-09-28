Partey, Kudus return for Ghana's clash with Zimbabwe in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have been named in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



The two influential players together with three others Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa) make a return to the team in Milovan Rajevac's first call up for the senior national team since his appointment.



The players mentioned above missed the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa under CK Akonnor.



They last played together in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Partey and Kudus have made a strong start to the season after their injury return for their respective clubs and their comeback will be a big boost for the national team.



Ghana face Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in a doubleheader next month.



The Black Stars will be hoping to secure all six points to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group to the play-offs.



Check out the sqaud below:



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)



Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).



Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)