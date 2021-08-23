Parma's Ahmed Awua wins Best Player Award at pre-season tournament

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Ahmed Awua was voted the best player in the just ended Vignola pre-season tournament.



This was after he led Parma to win the tournament after a successful penalty shootout victory against Bologna.



The eight team competition included Sassuolo, Spal, Fiorentina, Reggiana, Modena and Vincente



Parma's Primavera captain played in multiple roles during the tournament.



He was deployed in the middle of the park and also excelled as right back and a centre back- lasting every minute of the three matches played.



The Vignola tournament also had other Ghanaian counterparts including Salim Abubakar and Justin Kumi of Sassuolo as they prepare ahead of the upcoming season.



Italy's Primavera division will kick start this Saturday where Awua will play against Abubakar and Kumi when Parma face Sassuolo.