Parliamentary Select Committees buoyant about ongoing Zoomlion's multi-purpose project in W/R

Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Members of Parliamentary Select Committees on local government, science, environment and technology, finance and works and housing have expressed their satisfaction at the multi-purpose project in the Western Region.



The Parliamentary Select Committee members expressed their contentment during a working visit to project sites on Monday at Asaakae in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region and being undertaken by waste management giants Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).



The 49 committee members led by the Chairman of Select Committee on Local Government Hon. Emmanuel Gyamfi and supported by ranking member for Local Government Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, Deputy minority whip Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim and ranking member on Finance, Hon Isaac Adongo would also visit other projects in 7 other regions to ascertain the progress of works being undertaken by ZGL in respect of waste recycling, landfill sites management, and sanitation in general.



The Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Gyamfi who is the MP for Odotobri explained that the visit is to enable them acquaint themselves with the level of works and present a report to Parliament.



“We are here to access what private sector Zoomlion has done. We were here three months to the election and we have come back to access what they have done," Hon. Gyamfi emphasized.



“...I believe that Zoomlion Ghana Limited is doing well and there is a need for the government to support them".



The Chairman of the Committee further indicated that the project which is in 4 components consisting of the integrated recycling and composting plant(IRECOP), an engineered landfill Site management, medical waste management, and residual waste management is commendable.



According to him, there is going to be a closer collaboration between the Assemblies and the ZGL in order to “make sure this project works”.



He later urged ZGL to speed up with the work since it would benefit the people of the region in terms of treatment of waste.



The project which is on a 5,600 meter square land includes the construction of an 8km road and construction of a bridge and culverts.



The General Manager in charge of waste landfill Mr. Peter Kwei Dagadu described the project as a one-stop-shop solution for waste management in Sekondi Takoradi.



He revealed that the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and Ahanta West Municipal Assembly generate about 800,000 tons of waste monthly hence the project would help reduce sanitation issues within the assemblies that are beneficiaries of the project.



“This is a facility for the future benefit", Mr. Dagadu stressed.



The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Mr. Abdulai Abdella assured the MPs that the project is speedily on course and would be completed as scheduled.



He also revealed that as part of the project, a mega box culvert is being constructed to pave way for the road construction.



“Once it's constructed then the road is good to go”, Mr. Abdella emphasized.



Mr. Abdella later assured the committee members that all their expectations would be met as the company is making frantic effort to deliver a value for money project.























