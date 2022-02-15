Parliament to summon Andre Ayew to answer questions on Black Stars' disastrous 2021 AFCON display

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew is one of a number of people that will be summoned before Parliament this month to answer questions on the disastrous display of the Black Stars at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Qatar-based forward was captain of the national team at the recently ended AFCON tournament in Cameroon which was eventually won by Senegal after beating Egypt in the final.



To the shock of the entire continent, Ghana failed to win a single match and disappointingly crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.



With Parliamentarians unhappy with the performance of the team, a committee has been set up to look into the abysmal showing.



Parliament has set that the committee should sit and begin an extensive inquiry into the matter from February 16, to February 18, 2022.



Sources report that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana FA have all received invites for their leaders to appear before the committee.



It is understood that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will also be summoned to face the Parliamentary committee.