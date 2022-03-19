Parliament to release AFCON report after World Cup playoff against Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The parliamentary committee tasked to probe Ghana’s abysmal showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year has finished its work, however, the report will be released after the huge 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff between Black Stars and Super Eagles of Nigeria.



This was revealed by Mr. Afenyo-Markin, on Friday while speaking in Parliament. He said the committee has decided to hold on to its report to ensure that the team is not distracted going into the tie.



“Mr. Speaker, I’m reliably informed that the work given to them is done. Except that Mr. Speaker, there is a Ghana-Nigeria match. A very crucial match and the Committee in its wisdom is of the view that that match should be played in peace and all matters be discussed later.”



Mr. Afenyo-Markin gave the update after Okaikoi MP, Patrick Boamah, had asked about the status of the probe.



The Black Stars were absolutely poor in Cameroon, recording the country's worst-ever performance since in Afcon history.



They exited the tournament in the first round after failing to win a game, losing to Morocco, and shockingly to minnows and debutants Comoros.



Serbian Milovan Rajevac was sacked by the Ghana Football Association after pressure from government, however, that did not stop Parliament from setting up a committee to probe the disastrous campaign that brought shame to the nation.



Black Stars are getting ready to play fierce West African rivals Nigeria later this month for a place in Qatar where the 2022 World Cup will be held.



The first leg will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium, after a last-minute approval by CAF, following the rejection of the initially designated Cape Coast Stadium after the playing surface was damaged after the stadium was used for the country's Independence Day celebrations on 6 March.



The game is set to kick off at 7:30 pm local time on March 25. Four days later, both countries will meet in Abuja for the second leg.