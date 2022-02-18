Parliament defend timing of AFCON probe despite next month's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Kobina Mensah Woyome has defended it's outfit's probe of the country's abysmal AFCON display.



Although, the Black Stars have a month to prepare for the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, Parliament is investigating the team's failure at AFCON 2021.



The Sports Ministry, the National Sports Authority and the captain of the Black Stars are all being questioned.



However, honourable Woyome believes this is the right time to get into matters with regards to the Black Stars' performance in Cameroon.



“The committee thoroughly discussed this [timing] and the reason we need to do this even before the game is to probably come across some mistakes which may have led to the poor performance, so we can quickly see how we can rectify them before the games against Nigeria,” Woyome told Citi Sports.



“Because the next game is very crucial to us, if we really want to make it to Qatar, we couldn’t choose any other time than now, per the thinking of the speaker [of parliament].



“He wants us to submit a report before the end of the month, so that some of the recommendations can be used as part of preparations for the game against Nigeria.”