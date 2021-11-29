Paralympic Committee’s Nana Nobeng Amoo-Gottfried named on African Games, 2023 Legacy sub-committee

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

The National Paralympic Committee’s Nana Nobeng Amoo-Gottfried has been named on the 13th African Games, Accra 2023’s Legacy sub-committee of the Local Organising Committee.



The young visionary administrator was among a committee of 6 who were sworn into office by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif last Thursday.



Nobeng was nominated by the Ghanaian governing body of the Paralympic body to help contribute his ideas towards the committee tasked with ensuring the games leave a legacy for Ghana.



Some of their functions as a sub-committee include; transforming the sports facilities to various departments or faculties for the University of Sports for Development as well as recruiting faculty and other staff for the university. Among their duty is to develop the curricula for the University of Sports for Development.



The young sports administrator has distinguished himself with his intelligent contribution towards the growth of para-sports which is headed by Ghanaian businessman Samson Deen.