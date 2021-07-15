Papa Arko expresses sorrow over Kotoko’s inability to win African Cup in a long while

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain Ernest Papa Arko has shared how painful he feels for his darling club’s inability to win the Africa cup in a while.



Asante Kotoko last won the Africa Cup of Champions clubs currently CAF Champions league in 1983 where Papa Arko captained the team to clinch that glory.



Arko led the likes of Kwasi Appiah, Samuel Opoku Nti, Prince Polley among others, to win that African trophy for a record second time for the Warriors.



Thirty-eight years down the line, the Porcupines who are yet to register their comeback on the continent have tried to get themselves on the list of the fearful forces in Africa on several attempts to no avail.



Reminiscing the chronology of events on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘where are they’ sports program, the captain shared a feeling of pain as his club has failed to win more trophies after his side beat Al Ahly 1-0 to win the trophy in Kumasi.



“It’s painful. Yeah, it’s painful because if you see the past history by now Kotoko should have won at least one or two more trophies to add up. You see?”



“If you look at where we are now, every time it will serve as a reminder to us; but as for us, we will not be joyous that we are being remembered so they shouldn’t win any cup. That’s not the issue. We hope that still, we’ll fight to win more glory for the team”, Papa Arko said



Speaking on how the team can rise to its feet to conquer Africa again, Papa Arko said maintaining money must be infused into the club to ensure successive progress.



“If you look at the likes of TP Mazembe and Al Ahly, they were all there in those days. They injected money into the team and because of that Al Ahly’s money has been with them till now but if you look at a team like Kotoko, I feel they can do better”.