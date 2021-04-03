Pan-Yoruba Afenifere group spokesman, activist Yinka Odumakin don die

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di toktok pesin for di Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Yinka Odumakin don die.



Report say di popular activist die early Saturday morning for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.



Odumakin be one di pipo wey play keyrole in di National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) wey fight di regime of General Sani Abacha afta im annul di election of June 12, 1993.



E also be one of di toktok pesins for di Southern and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum (SMBLF), di join body wey dey represent ethnic nationalities for South-West, South-South, South-East and di Middle Belt.



