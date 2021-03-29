Palm Sunday represents the celebration of Victory – Rev. Ayim

Religion of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church, on Sunday said Palm Sunday represents the celebration of victory.



“Jesus Christ was victorious even before going on the cross to die, so the people celebrated his victory ahead of time,” he noted.



The Rev. Ayim who was preaching at the Palm Sunday service on the theme: “Hosanna: Save us Now,” said the Day also reminded Christians that “we have a new king who is the king of peace.”



“Palm Sunday symbolises the humility of God’s government, God’s kingdom demonstrates humility and as a Christian you must live in humility,” Rev. Ayim said.



He said the shouts of hosanna revealed that Christ was able “to save us from all troubles. Christ saves us from sorrow, fear, persecution and sin”.



“His power is able to save us from sin,” he said, reminding Christians that when Christ saved you, you would be victorious.



Palm Sunday is the Sunday that comes before Easter Sunday, the beginning of Passion Week on the Christian Calendar.



The Day is used to remember the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.