Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity model dem arrest ontop di kontri coup protest crackdown spark reactions

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Military don arrest one of Myanmar most popular celebrities as part of dia crackdown on artists and actors.



Paing Takhon, na model and actor with millions of fans for Myanmar and Thailand, e bin active for both online protests and in-person rallies.



Dem don also take down Takhon Instagram - with more dan a million followers - as well as im Facebook account.



Di military seize power inside coup on 1 February, dis one spark weeks of protests.



Around 600 civilians don die as forces respond to di demonstrations with violence.



Wetin happen on Thursday?



According to one Facebook post by Takhon sister Thi Thi Lwin, around 50 soldiers with eight military trucks come to arrest am at around 05:00 local time (22:30 GMT Wednesday) on Thursday.



One of im close pesin wey no want make we call im name, tell BBC say, dem carry am from im mother house for North Dagon, one township for Yangon.



Di friend add say Takhon bin dey suffer from a physical condition, e add say e no even fit "stand or walk properly", although e no give any further details.



But dem tok say e bin dey "aware of di consequences" wey dey await am, dem add say e "no dey scared at all". Both dem collect im mobile phones along with am, dem tok.



Wetin e bin tok about di coup?



Di 24-year-old bin participate for several demonstrations and marches.



E bin also post images of di ousted civilian leader and pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi.



"We strongly condemn military coup. We demand immediate release of state counseller [sic] Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, civilian government ministers and elected members of perliment [sic]," Mr Takhon bin write for one online post wey dem don also take down.



"We demand to respect 2020 election results and form new civillian [sic] government soonest by NLD led perliment [sic]."



Wetin else you need to know?



Im detention na di latest on di crackdown on celebrities in recent days.



E dey come a day afta Myanmar ambassador to London say military attaché don take over di embassy and force im out.



Dis wan too happun afta Kyaw Zwar Minn, wey dem don now remove from im position, say make dem release Aung San Suu Kyi.



Dem don issue arrest warrants for around 100 filmmakers, actors, celebrities and journalists say dem speak out against di coup.



Earlier dis week, security forces arrest di kontri best-known comedian Zarganar.



Last week, Myanmar beauty pageant winner Han Lay, speak out against di coup for one event wey happun for Thailand.



Mass protests don dey happun across Myanmar, wey also dey known as Burma, since di military seiz control on 1 February and declare one year state of emergency.



Di armed forces claim say widespread fraud happun during di general election late last year wey return elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party (NLD) to power.



