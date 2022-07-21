Paa Kwesi Fabin wants 'mixed' Aduana Stars squad ahead of 2022/23 campaign

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has set sights on blending youthful and experienced players in Aduana Stars squad for the upcoming campaign.



The fire boys announced the reappointment of Fabin on Wednesday morning and is expected to lead the club in the 2022/23 season.



The Ghana U17 coach takes over from Felix Aboagye and will begin pre-season with the club in the coming days. He signed a two-year deal.



Paa Kwesi Fabin will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak physical trainer, W.O Tandoh, who is also making a return to the 'Ogya' club.



“Nana Agyemang Badu feels with my experience with the youth we can infuse more youthful players into the team. So, that is the idea, that is to infuse the youth into the team this time around so they can play for a longer period”



“Infusing young players into the team doesn’t mean we are going to evict the old players, we are going to blend the youth and the experience players because you can’t just throw out the experience ones for the youth, it won’t help”