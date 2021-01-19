Press Releases of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: PZ Cusson Ghana

PZ Cussons launches Cussons Baby Moments season 3

Cussons Baby has launched the third season of the Cussons Baby Photo contest

Cussons Baby, the baby-care brand from PZ Cussons Ghana, on Saturday 16th January 2021, launched the third season of the Cussons Baby Photo contest, with a theme of ‘celebrating all that we love about our babies’ at a press briefing in Accra.



Cussons Baby brand from PZ Cussons is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Ghana with a strong heritage of caring for babies, focused on the strong bond between a mother and her baby.



Cussons Baby Moments is a fun baby photo contest that has been running for two years, highlighting the importance of family bonding through capturing and sharing precious memories.



The experience so far has been moments of fun, moments of laughter, moments of high emotions, but above all we have all created memories of love and togetherness as one big Cussons Baby family.



This year’s edition of the Cussons Baby Moments campaign promises to be even bigger and better. To ensure an even more exciting experience, we have increased the cash prizes and also made few changes in the process of selecting the winner which will be 100% Judges Total Score based on defined criteria.



The grand prize for the Cussons Baby of the year is Ghs 12, 000 cash with 6 months supply of Cussons Baby products as well as a free professional photoshoot. The First runner-up and Second runner-up gets GHS5, 000 and GHC3, 000 respectively.



There are also other amazing rewards and consolation prizes to be won in other categories of the competition this season. Again, for this season, the baby with the highest votes will be awarded with GHC2, 000 with 3 months’ supply of Cussons baby products.



The winner for season 3 will be given the opportunity to give back to society by selecting a charity or children’s ward of their choice which Cussons Baby will donate to.



To enter the Cussons Baby Moments season 3 photo contest, your baby must be between 0-24 months, buy any 3 Cussons Baby products from the Cussons Baby range of products including soaps, powders, lotions, oils, jelly, and wipes; Take a creative picture of your baby with the products visible and upload on www.cussonsbaby.com.gh.



Entries open on January 16th 2021 and close on 12th March 2021. Entrants must be under 24 months old.



Follow the Cussons Baby Ghana Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/cussonsbaby.gh/ for updates and also to discover exciting activities and win amazing prizes.



